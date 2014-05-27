FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-A.G Barr revenues up, says Chairman to step down
May 27, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-A.G Barr revenues up, says Chairman to step down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* Total revenue for 15 weeks to 11 may 2014 increased by 5.2% versus same period last year

* Increase in revenue has been underpinned by a strong volume performance across all of our core brands

* Margins are in line with management expectations

* Balance sheet remains strong and there have been no significant changes in financial position of company

* Chairman Ronnie Hanna will announce his intention to retire from board on 31 december 2014

* John Nicolson will, with immediate effect, assume role of deputy chairman taking on role of chairman on 31 december 2014. Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

