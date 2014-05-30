BRIEF-AG Barr to close packaging site in shake-up

May 30 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc :

* Supply chain investment/site rationalisation

* Intention to undergo a further phase of investment at its Milton Keynes facility

* It is anticipated that up to 27 new jobs will be created in Milton Keynes as a result of this transfer

* 4 million pound investment programme, including 2 million pounds of capital costs

* A.g. Barr’s current in-house carton capacity is located at its Tredegar site in Wales and, subject to employee consultation, it is proposed to close this site at end of January 2015

* There are currently 67 employees at Tredegar factory who may be impacted by these proposals

