FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AG Barr sees half-year sales revenue up about 5.6 pct
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Beverages - Non-Alcoholic
July 25, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AG Barr sees half-year sales revenue up about 5.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc :

* Six month period to date, A.G. Barr has maintained strong value and volume growth momentum, despite increasingly tough prior year comparatives

* We anticipate half year sales revenue of about 135 mln stg, an increase of 5.6 pct over prior year, which in turn, was 5 pct up on previous year’s performance

* Growth continues to be well ahead of total soft drinks market performance that, as measured by Nielsen for period 26 January 2014 to 12 July 2014

* We can now confirm that following completion of consultation process we will progress with this investment and Tredegar site in Wales will close in early 2015

* Soft drinks market across second half of year will continue to be highly competitive

* We continue to work closely with all affected employees at tredegar

* Making good progress in recruitment of our finance director position and expect to update market in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.