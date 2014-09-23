BRIEF-AG Barr signs 10 year agreement with Snapple Beverage Corp

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* Licence agreement with snapple beverage corp, a subsidiary of the Dr Pepper Snapple Group

* 10 year agreement commencing january 2015, whereby a.g. Barr will have exclusive rights to sell, market and distribute snapple brand in uk and certain other eu territories.

* Two companies will work in partnership to identify further expansion opportunities in european markets where snapple is currently not available.