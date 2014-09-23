FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AG Barr signs 10 year agreement with Snapple Beverage Corp
September 23, 2014 / 6:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-AG Barr signs 10 year agreement with Snapple Beverage Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A.G.Barr Plc

* Licence agreement with snapple beverage corp, a subsidiary of the Dr Pepper Snapple Group

* 10 year agreement commencing january 2015, whereby a.g. Barr will have exclusive rights to sell, market and distribute snapple brand in uk and certain other eu territories.

* Two companies will work in partnership to identify further expansion opportunities in european markets where snapple is currently not available. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Neil Maidment)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
