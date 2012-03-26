UPDATE 1-A.G. Barr FY profit rises on exotic juice sales

March 26 (Reuters) - Soft drinks maker A.G. Barr Plc posted a higher full-year profit helped by strong demand for its exotic juice brands, Rubicon and KA, but said it expected 2012 to be challenging with U.K. household disposable income staying under pressure.

Barr, however, said it expected strong sales momentum across its core brands and its capital investment programme to boost further growth.

Profit on ordinary activities before tax and exceptional items for fiscal 2012 ending Jan. 28 was 33.6 million pounds, compared with 31.6 million pounds in fiscal 2011.

Revenue rose more than 6 percent to 237.0 million pounds.

The Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire-based company also raised its total dividend for the year by 10 percent to 27.95 pence per share.

The company’s shares, which have stayed nearly flat since the FTSE-250 company said in January that it expected demand for Irn-Bru and Rubicon to boost sales, closed at 1220 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange.