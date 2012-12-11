FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AGCO expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 4:55 PM / in 5 years

BRIEF-AGCO expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp : * Expects to develop 11 new tractors in 2013, upgrade 10 models, CEO says * Plans to develop 3 new combines in 2013, upgrade 6 models, CEO says * Says capital expenditures will peak around $425 million in 2014 * Says considering paying out a dividend * Says will limit any dvidend and buyback to u.s. cash flow * Expects North American tractor market to be flat in 2013 * Expects South American tractor market to grow 5 percent to 10 percent in 2013 * Expects western European tractor market to be flat to down 5 percent in 2013 * Expects currency to have neutral affect on 2013 results * Expects pricing to increase 2.5 percent to 3 percent in 2013 * Expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013 * Expects 2013 EPS of $5.50 to $5.75; street expects 2013 EPS of $5.56 * Says dividend decision likely to come at January board meeting

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.