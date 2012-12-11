BRIEF-AGCO expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013

Dec 11 (Reuters) - AGCO Corp : * Expects to develop 11 new tractors in 2013, upgrade 10 models, CEO says * Plans to develop 3 new combines in 2013, upgrade 6 models, CEO says * Says capital expenditures will peak around $425 million in 2014 * Says considering paying out a dividend * Says will limit any dvidend and buyback to u.s. cash flow * Expects North American tractor market to be flat in 2013 * Expects South American tractor market to grow 5 percent to 10 percent in 2013 * Expects western European tractor market to be flat to down 5 percent in 2013 * Expects currency to have neutral affect on 2013 results * Expects pricing to increase 2.5 percent to 3 percent in 2013 * Expects sales to increase 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013 * Expects 2013 EPS of $5.50 to $5.75; street expects 2013 EPS of $5.56 * Says dividend decision likely to come at January board meeting