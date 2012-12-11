FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AGCO sees 2013 EPS in range mostly above Street's expectations
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 11, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

AGCO sees 2013 EPS in range mostly above Street's expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Farming equipment maker AGCO Corp forecast a 2013 profit mostly above Wall Street’s expectations, citing growing sales in South America.

The company, which competes fiercely with rival Deere & Co , expects 2013 earnings per share of $5.50 to $5.75 per share.

Analysts on Wall Street have expected earnings of $5.56 per share for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company expects sales to grow 3 percent to 5 percent in 2013 from 2012 levels.

Shares of AGCO rose 2.7 percent to $47.79 after the forecast was announced at the company’s annual investor day in New York.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.