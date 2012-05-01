FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agco profit surges 50 percent, hikes forecast
May 1, 2012

Agco profit surges 50 percent, hikes forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Farm equipment maker Agco Corp said first-quarter earnings surged 50 percent on strong demand from a booming agricultural sector and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The maker of tractors and combine harvesters said on Tuesday that profit came to $120.2 million, or $1.21 per share in the quarter, compared with earnings of $80 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company said it now looks for full-year earnings of about $5.50 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $5.00.

