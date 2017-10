(Corrects net income numbers, which were inverted)

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Farm equipment maker AGCO Corp posted a 12 percent jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday due in part to strong demand for tractors in North and South America.

For the quarter, the company earned a net income of $94.5 million, or 96 cents per share, compared with $84.4 million, or 87 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.29 billion. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernadette Baum)