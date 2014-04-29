FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agco posts higher-than-expected Q1 results
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 29, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

Agco posts higher-than-expected Q1 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Agco Corp on Tuesday posted results that topped analysts expectations as modest increase in sales of its farm equipment in much of the world offset pronounced weakness in Asia.

But the Duluth, Georgia-based company cautioned that weaker commodity prices were making farmers cautious about new capital expenditures in their operations and would present a challenge throughout the year.

Agco reported a first-quarter profit of $99.6 million, or $1.03 a share, down from $118.0 million, or $1.19 a share, during the comparable quarter last year.

The company, which makes tractors and harvesters sold under the Massey Ferguson, Fendt, Valtra and Agco brand names, said sales fell 2.9 percent to $2.3 billion.

Analysts, on average, expected Agco to report a profit of 76 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by James B. Kelleher in Chicago, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.