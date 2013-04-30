FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Agco raises FY earnings forecast on strong demand
April 30, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

Agco raises FY earnings forecast on strong demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 30 (Reuters) - Agco Corp, the maker of Massey Ferguson, Challenger Fendt and Valtra tractors, reported higher first-quarter revenue and raised its full-year profit forecast, boosted by strong demand in the Americas and higher margins.

Revenue rose 5.7 percent to $2.40 billion during the quarter ended March, and were up about 8.4 percent excluding currency impact.

The company raised its per-share earnings forecast for the full year to $5.50-$5.70 from the $5.10-$5.35 it had estimated in February.

Net income fell to $117.1 million, or $1.19 per share, from $121.2 million, or $1.21 per share, a year earlier.

