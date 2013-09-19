Ageas says cash to invest, ending priority of paying down debt

BRUSSELS, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas said late on Wednesday that it would principally use cash to invest in acquisitions or to return to shareholders, with returns to debt holders no longer a priority.

The company, the successor to bailed-out Belgian-Dutch financial group Fortis, has steadily shifted its focus to its insurance operations as hangovers from its previous existence, such as legal and debt claims, have faded.

Ageas, which secured about 1 billion euros ($1.33 billion)from the sale of its stake in ‘bad bank’ Royal Park Investments in April, said it expected its net cash position at the end of 2013 to be around 2.0 billion euros.

The company said its acquisition strategy would give priority to existing markets and non-life businesses. Its current focus is on Belgium, Britain and certain Asian markets.

Ageas repeated its target of achieving a return on equity of 11 percent in 2015. It was at 8.4 percent at the end of June. It also aims to boost the percentage of capital deployed in emerging markets to 25 percent from about 15 percent now. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by David Cowell)