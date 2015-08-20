FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Insurer Ageas short-lists bidders for Hong Kong business -Bloomberg
#Financials
August 20, 2015 / 1:26 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Insurer Ageas short-lists bidders for Hong Kong business -Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds FWD Group declined to comment)

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Ageas has short-listed bidders for its Hong Kong life insurance business to firms including Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li’s FWD Group and Fosun International Ltd, Bloomberg reported.

Ageas, whose Hong Kong insurance business could be valued at more than $1 billion, may pick a winner in about a month, Bloomberg said, citing people familiar with the matter.

China Taiping Insurance Group Ltd, which controls Ageas' Chinese joint venture, and Anbang Insurance Group Co had expressed interest in Ageas' Hong Kong business, Bloomberg reported. (bloom.bg/1JqR2oU)

Ageas and FWD Group declined to comment while Fosun International could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Belgian insurance group had hired Morgan Stanley in July to help divest its Hong Kong insurance business. (Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
