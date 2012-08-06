UPDATE 1-Ageas first-half insurance buoyed by UK business

* Insurance net profit 302.4 mln euros vs 285 mln expected

* Starts 200 mln euros share buyback

BRUSSELS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas on Monday posted better-than-expected first-half results for its insurance business, helped by a strong performance in its British car insurance business.

Insurance net profit in the first half of 2012 was 302.4 million euros ($373.16 million), above the 285 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group said its combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life sector - fell to 98.3 percent from 100.1 percent last year, chiefly because of fewer claims in its motor business.

Net profit at its British insurance business, where it sells car and house insurance for the supermarket chain Tesco , improved by 67 percent from the same period last year to 50.9 million euros, driven by growth in car insurance.

Ageas, the insurance operations business left from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian bancassurer Fortis, said its life insurance business benefited from a good performance in Asia, which was partly undone by higher taxes in Belgium.

Overall the group made a net profit of 304.7 million euros, buoyed by a one-off 400 million euro legal settlement from Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO.

Ageas said the value of its investment portfolio grew to 63.5 billion euros from 59.5 billion at the end of last year, after an expansion into new business areas and a drop in yields of core euro zone sovereign and corporate bonds.

The group said that it would enter the corporate loans market to further diversify its investments. It said it would invest up to 5 percent of its assets, or 3 billion euros, in loans to businesses.

The group confirmed it expected its 2012 inflow levels would be higher than in 2011.

In a separate announcement on Monday, the Belgian insurer said that it would launch a share buyback programme of up to 200 million euros.

It said its net cash position after the buyback, all other things remaining equal, would be 1.3 billion euros.