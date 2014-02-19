FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ageas Q4 net insurance profit above expectations
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Ageas Q4 net insurance profit above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday posted a higher-than-expected insurance profit in the fourth quarter, as strong growth in Asia partly offset a sluggish performance in Britain.

The group, which in Britain sells car and home insurance for British supermarket group Tesco, said it would pay a dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from the 1.20 it paid out to its shareholders last year.

Net insurance profit fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter to 157 million euros ($215.89 million), above the 150 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.