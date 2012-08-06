FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ageas H1 insurance numbers buoyed by British business
August 6, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Ageas H1 insurance numbers buoyed by British business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas on Monday posted better-than-expected first-half results for its insurance business, as it booked a strong performance in its British non-life business.

Insurance net profit in the first half of 2012 was 302.4 million euros ($373.16 million), above the 285 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Overall the group made a net profit of 304.7 million euros, buoyed by a one-off 400 million euro legal settlement from Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO.

The group confirmed its 2012 outlook for inflow levels to be higher than in 2011. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)

