Ageas third-quarter insurance profit boosted by Belgium, Asia
November 6, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Ageas third-quarter insurance profit boosted by Belgium, Asia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected result for its insurance operations in the third quarter, aided by a stronger-than-forecast performance in its Belgian and Asian operations.

The company, which sells life insurance in Belgium under the brand AG Insurance, said that even though demand for its life insurance products in the country declined, it made better margins, improving its net result by 27 percent in the quarter.

Overall, net insurance income rose 14 percent in the third quarter to 168 million euros ($226.37 million), just above the 166 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Cowell)

