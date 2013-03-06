FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ageas launches offer on 0.5 bln eur perpetual securities
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 6, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 5 years

Ageas launches offer on 0.5 bln eur perpetual securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Ageas SA Hybrid Financing has launched a conditional tender offer on 500 million euros ($651.32 million) of 5.125 percent perpetual securities, it said on Wednesday.

It said it launched the offer at a purchase price of 91 percent after Ageas division AG Insurance decided to issue directly new U.S. dollar fixed rate reset perpetual subordinated notes.

The offer ends on March 13 at 1700 CET, and it will anounce the results the following day.

$1 = 0.7677 euros Reporting By Ben Deighton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.