Ageas fined by regulator for Fortis failings
June 19, 2013 / 6:42 AM / 4 years ago

Ageas fined by regulator for Fortis failings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 19 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas said on Wednesday that it had been fined 500,000 euros ($669,600) by the country’s financial markets regulator over communication leading up to the break-up of Fortis.

Ageas, the successor company to Fortis, had communicated too late or incorrectly in May-June 2008 on the remedies required by the European Commission related to its acquisition of part of ABN AMRO and on its future solvency, the regulator ruled. ($1 = 0.7467 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Ben Deighton)

