Ageas buys Groupama's UK insurance for 116 mln pounds

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas said on Friday it had agreed to buy the British non-life insurance business of France’s Groupama, which has been selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.

Ageas said it was paying 116 million pounds ($187.9 million)for a deal that would make it Britain’s fifth largest non-life insurer as well as the number four provider in motor insurance and personal lines insurance in the United Kingdom.

The deal excludes Groupama’s UK broking operations.