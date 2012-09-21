FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ageas buys Groupama's UK insurance for 116 mln pounds
September 21, 2012

Ageas buys Groupama's UK insurance for 116 mln pounds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas said on Friday it had agreed to buy the British non-life insurance business of France’s Groupama, which has been selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.

Ageas said it was paying 116 million pounds ($187.9 million)for a deal that would make it Britain’s fifth largest non-life insurer as well as the number four provider in motor insurance and personal lines insurance in the United Kingdom.

The deal excludes Groupama’s UK broking operations.

