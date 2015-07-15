Ageas looks for buyer for Hong Kong operations - report

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas is planning to sell its operations in Hong Kong in a deal valued at above $1 billion, corporate finance news specialist Mergermarket wrote.

The group had hired Morgan Stanley to looking for binding offers until the first week of August, Mergermarket’s report added.

Ageas declined to comment.

In the first quarter of 2015, Ageas made just under a third of its net insurance profit in Asia, though only the operations in Hong Kong were affected by this deal, Mergermarket wrote. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)