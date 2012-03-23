FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Ageas says court dismisses bondholder claim
#Credit Markets
March 23, 2012 / 10:36 AM / in 6 years

UPDATE 2-Ageas says court dismisses bondholder claim

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Says decision allows it to focus on future

* Bondholders were trying to overturn conversion (Recasts after court judgment)

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas said on Friday a court has dismissed a claim brought by a group of convertible bond holders and does not have to pay them compensation or further interest.

The Brussels Commercial Court decided not to validate a decision by holders of the securities to annul the conversion that took place at the end of 2010.

“Ageas welcomes this judgment as another positive step forward in solving its legacy issues, allowing the company to focus on the future,” the company said.

In 2010, a court ruled that Ageas could convert the instruments, called mandatory convertible securities (MCS).

However, holders decided that the conversion should be postponed, and then asked the court to validate their decision, with judgment due on Friday, Ageas said.

The holders had asked that the current conversion be annulled and delayed to Dec. 7, 2030 or that they get paid damages, provisionally set at 1.75 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

The MCSs were issued by Fortis in 2007 for a nominal amount of 2 billion euros, with an annual coupon of 8.75 percent annually. ($1=0.7579 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Rex Merrifield and Mike Nesbit)

