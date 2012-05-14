FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ageas sees inflows up, Asia helps Q1 beat consensus
May 14, 2012 / 5:50 AM / in 5 years

Ageas sees inflows up, Asia helps Q1 beat consensus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - Belgian-based insurer Ageas forecast that inflows would improve this year as its life assurance operations in China and Thailand helped its first-quarter beat expectations.

Ageas, the insurance operations business left from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian bancassurer Fortis, said on Monday its net profit for its insurance division rose 15 percent in the first quarter to 155 million euros ($200.63 million).

That was higher than the 129 million euros expected by three banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

In its life assurance division, inflows in Asia rose 22 percent due to a strong performance in China and Thailand.

Its overall net loss -- a complex figure that includes a host of issues relating to Fortis, including the impact of the revaluation of a call option on BNP Paribas shares -- was narrower than analysts had expected.

At 84 million euros it compared with the loss of 157 million euros expected by six banks and brokerages in the poll.

$1 = 0.7726 euros Reporting By Ben Deighton

