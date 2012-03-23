FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ageas share trading suspended pending court decision
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 23, 2012 / 7:01 AM / 6 years ago

Ageas share trading suspended pending court decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 23 (Reuters) - Belgium-based insurer Ageas said trading in its shares will be suspended on Friday while it waits for a court decision on the conversion of securities issued in 2007.

The Brussels Commercial Court is due to decide whether to validate a decision by holders of the securities that they should not be converted into Ageas shares.

In 2010, a court decided that Ageas could go ahead and convert the instruments, called mandatory convertible securities (MCS), causing its bondholders to launch a follow-up bid to block the conversion.

They independently held a meeting and decided that the conversion should not go ahead, and then asked the court to validate their decision, with judgment due on Friday, a company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.