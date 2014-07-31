FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

Ageas to appeal Dutch court ruling on Fortis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas , the legal heir to the stricken Fortis financial group, said on Thursday it would appeal the decision by a Dutch court which said the bank had misled investors in the 2008 crisis and owed them compensation.

Fortis, once one of Europe’s largest banks, almost collapsed after paying a top-of-the-market 24 billion euros ($32 billion) for the Dutch operations of ABN AMRO just as the credit crunch struck in 2007.

A Dutch court said on Tuesday Fortis misled shareholders by saying, after a first rescue package in September 2008, that its position was “stronger than ever”. A second court case will determine how much Fortis will have to compensate investors.

While Ageas said it would appeal the decision, it added that it would set aside 130 million euros ($174.15 million) for possible compensation payments.

$1 = 0.7465 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Foo Yun Chee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
