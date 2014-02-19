FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ageas sees 20 mln euros impact from UK flooding - CEO
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 19, 2014 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Ageas sees 20 mln euros impact from UK flooding - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas expects an impact of 20 million euros in the first quarter of 2014 from the storms and floods which have swept parts of Britain in recent weeks, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We see an impact of something like 20 million euros in the UK, which is net, before reinsurance,” CEO Bart De Smet told a conference call following the group’s results, adding that recent storms in Belgium would have a 5 million euro impact.

Parts of southwest England have been under water for weeks after the country’s wettest January in nearly 250 years, with more densely populated areas near London also hit. Specialists at PwC and Deloitte said insurers could face a bill of around 500 million pounds. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.