FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weak Belgian non-life weighs on Ageas fourth quarter results
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 12, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Weak Belgian non-life weighs on Ageas fourth quarter results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas on Thursday reported a weaker-than-expected net profit from its insurance activities in the fourth quarter, as its Belgian business suffered from a weak performance of its third-party liability products.

Net insurance profit rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter to 158 million euros ($178.8 million), well below the 178 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group said third-party liability insurance in Belgium suffered from higher claim ratios but added that it would increase tariffs and change underwriting rules to improve the performance of this business.

Ageas, the successor to bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, increased its dividend to 1.55 euros per share, more than the 1.50 euros that analysts had expected on average.

For the group as a whole, the combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in the non-life sector - rose to 99.6 percent in 2014 from 98.3 percent in 2013, because it had to pay out more for weather damage at the start of the year. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.