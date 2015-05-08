Ageas first quarter profit aided by strong result in Asia

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas reported better-than-expected results in the first quarter on Friday, as its performance improved in all the regions where it is active, especially in Asia.

The net result in the first quarter doubled for Ageas’ Asian operations, as it conducted a campaign to gain new customers, especially in Thailand and China, and added new agents to its sales network.

Insurance net profit rose 37 percent in the first quarter to 198 million euros ($222.12 million), above the 178 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Ageas, formerly the insurance unit of bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said that while low interest rates could affect growth in life insurance products in Europe, they did not affect the profitability of existing policies.

In non-life insurance, the combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator- improved to 96.5 percent from 102.6 percent last year, when storms and rain damaged property in Western Europe. ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)