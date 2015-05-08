FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ageas first quarter profit aided by strong result in Asia
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 8, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Ageas first quarter profit aided by strong result in Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 8 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas reported better-than-expected results in the first quarter on Friday, as its performance improved in all the regions where it is active, especially in Asia.

The net result in the first quarter doubled for Ageas’ Asian operations, as it conducted a campaign to gain new customers, especially in Thailand and China, and added new agents to its sales network.

Insurance net profit rose 37 percent in the first quarter to 198 million euros ($222.12 million), above the 178 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Ageas, formerly the insurance unit of bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said that while low interest rates could affect growth in life insurance products in Europe, they did not affect the profitability of existing policies.

In non-life insurance, the combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator- improved to 96.5 percent from 102.6 percent last year, when storms and rain damaged property in Western Europe. ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.