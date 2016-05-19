FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong China, real estate transaction boost Ageas Q1 profit
#Financials
May 19, 2016 / 6:11 AM / a year ago

Strong China, real estate transaction boost Ageas Q1 profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 19 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter, as gains from a real estate transaction offset losses related to the Brussels bombings.

Net profit from insurance activities rose 1 percent to 200.6 million euros ($224.89 million) for the quarter, well above the 164 million euros average estimate of 12 analysts provided by the company.

The company said apart from a stronger-than-forecast performance in Belgium, its Asian business also grew above analysts’ estimates, as new business premiums at its Chinese operations increased by a fifth.

Ageas said it estimated a net impact of 19 million euros on quarterly profit due to the bombings in Brussels on March 22 in which 32 people were killed.

$1 = 0.8920 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
