FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Belgian insurer Ageas hit by British flood damage
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

Belgian insurer Ageas hit by British flood damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas reported worse-than-expected net profit for its insurance operations in the first quarter, as its British operations posted a loss in the wake of heavy storms and floods at the start of the year.

The company, which sells home and motor insurance for supermarket group Tesco, said its British operations posted a 6.5 million euro operating loss in the first quarter, as the storm damage had an impact of 35 million euros.

The group’s life insurance unit improved its net income, however, as it paid lower taxes in Belgium and France and its Asian business gained momentum, especially in China and Thailand.

Overall, the group’s net insurance profit fell 8 percent in the first quarter to 144.8 million euros ($198.47 million), below the 158 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven analysts. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.