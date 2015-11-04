FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asian stock market woes dent profits of Belgian insurer Ageas
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 4, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Asian stock market woes dent profits of Belgian insurer Ageas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Belgium’s Ageas reported on Wednesday a worse-than-expected result from its insurance activities, as a drop in stock markets sharply reduced its income from its Asian life business.

For the group as a whole, net profit from insurance activities fell 54 percent in the third quarter to 109.3 million euros ($119.67 million), below the 158 million expected by a Reuters poll.

The drop was steepest for its Asian business, where quarterly profits declined by 83 percent compared to the same period last year.

Ageas had said earlier that because of falling stock markets in Asia and Europe in the third quarter, it would have to take a 62 million euro impairment on its investments. ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.