a year ago
Ageas posts Q2 growth on profits in Belgium, Asia
August 10, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

Ageas posts Q2 growth on profits in Belgium, Asia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected profit from insurance activities in the second quarter, aided by growth in its Belgian home market and a divestment in Asia.

The group said profits at its Asian business were boosted by the sale of its Hong Kong operations as well as a successful sales campaign for life insurance products in China and Thailand.

Ageas said profit at its Belgian business also rose as higher margins on life insurance products made up for non-life claims related to the bad weather in the second quarter.

Wet weather and floods also impacted the group's business in Britain, where it sells its insurance products through retailer Tesco, while profit margins in its car insurance arm improved.

For the group as a whole, net insurance profit rose by a third in the second quarter to 407 million euros ($453.81 million), above the 392 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Ageas also said it would launch a 250 million euros share buyback programme which would run until August 2017. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
