FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Belgium business boosts Ageas' third-quarter results
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville shrouds Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 16, 2016 / 7:05 AM / 9 months ago

Belgium business boosts Ageas' third-quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Belgian insurance group Ageas SA on Wednesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter results for its core business, as its home market performed ahead of forecasts.

Net profit for the group's insurance business rose 79 percent in the third quarter to 195.7 million euros ($210.32 million), above the 185 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

This was mainly due to a strong performance in Belgium, where the non-life insurance business expanded its net result almost by half and takings from life insurance products also increased.

In Britain, where Ageas sells insurance for supermarket group Tesco, the net result was 23 percent lower than a year earlier, mainly because of a weaker pound. ($1 = 0.9305 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.