FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ageas raises dividend as profits beat expectations
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 20, 2013 / 6:52 AM / in 5 years

Ageas raises dividend as profits beat expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Belgium-based insurance group Ageas increased its dividend by half as its profit beat expectations in its core business of Belgian life insurance.

The company raised its dividend to 1.20 euros per share, 50 percent more than last time when taking account of a 10-for-one stock exchange last year to reduce the number of Ageas shares.

Its full-year insurance profit was 624 million euros ($833.44 million), compared with 586 million euros expected on average by five banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

In Belgian life insurance, its net profit was 259.6 million euros, compared with 219 forecast in the poll, on the back of strong sales of guaranteed savings products in the country. ($1 = 0.7487 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.