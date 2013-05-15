FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia insurance inflows give Ageas a record Q1
May 15, 2013 / 5:56 AM / in 4 years

Asia insurance inflows give Ageas a record Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 15 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas had record inflows of 6.8 billion euros ($8.83 billion) in the first quarter as takings in Asia rose by over half driven by sales through banks in China.

The company, which is the insurance operations left over from the break up of Fortis, one of Europe’s biggest banks, during the 2008 financial crisis, said its net profit from insurance operations was 157 million euros in the first quarter.

That compares with 155 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)

