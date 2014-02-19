FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 19, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas Q4 life net profit at 126 mln euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - AGEAS SA : * Fourth Quarter life net profit EUR 126 mln (Vs. EUR 137 million) * Group inflows (at 100%) at eur 23.2 billion * Proposes 2013 gross cash dividend of EUR1.40 per share, up 17 pct * 2013 net insurance profit amounted to EUR654 million (vs. eur 624 million) * General account net loss of eur 85 million (vs. a net profit of eur 119 million) * FY group net profit of eur 570 million down 23 pct, q4 at EUR57 million * Overall group combined ratio further improved to 98.6 pct (vs. 99.1 pct) * FY life net profit at eur 438 million (vs. eur 430 million), mainly driven by Belgium * FY non-life & other insurance net profit at EUR 217 million (vs. eur 194 million)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
