Ageas to get 1.04 bln euros from Royal Park Investments sale
April 27, 2013 / 7:22 AM / 4 years ago

Ageas to get 1.04 bln euros from Royal Park Investments sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 27 (Reuters) - Belgium-based insurer Ageas plans to pay out an extraordinary dividend after Royal Park Investments, the bad bank created during the financial crisis, sold off its portfolio and following the sale of a call option.

Ageas, which shares ownership of the bad bank with the Belgian state, will receive 1.04 billion euros ($1.35 billion) from the sale, it said in a statement.

It will also sell its call option on shares in BNP Paribas to the Belgian government for 144 million euros, which it will turn into a dividend of 1 euro per share. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)

