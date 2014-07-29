FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ageas says disappointed with Dutch decision on Fortis shareholders
July 29, 2014 / 12:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas says disappointed with Dutch decision on Fortis shareholders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Ageas :

* Court of appeal leaves the sale of the Dutch Fortis entities in 2008 unaffected but however rules that Fortis did not communicate correctly in connection therewith

* Court decided that Fortis should indemnify damages suffered as a result thereof by shareholders concerned

* Damages, if any, will be decided upon and determined in further proceedings

* In current proceedings no damages were estimated to date

* When available, Ageas will inform market accordingly

* Is disappointed with court’s decision. It will further analyse it and decide on any appropriate action in this respect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
