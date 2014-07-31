FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2014 / 6:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas says to appeal against Amsterdam appeals court decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Ageas :

* Ageas appeals against decision of Amsterdam court of appeal and announces a provision of eur 130 million

* Has decided to launch an appeal against court’s decision with Dutch Supreme Court and to constitute a provision of eur 130 million

* Amount of provision will be recognized in 6 month results of general account

* Otherwise this decision will not impact Ageas’s strategy and capital management

* IFRS group solvency will marginally decrease by 3% points as a consequence of provision (group solvency amounted 213% at end of march 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
