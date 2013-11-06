FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ageas sees 10 million euros storm impact in Q4
November 6, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Ageas sees 10 million euros storm impact in Q4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Belgian insurer Ageas said the recent heavy storm which swept across northwestern Europe in late October would impact its net result by about 10 million euros ($13.5 million)in the fourth quarter.

“We estimate that the impact in Q4 of the storms we have had in Belgium and the UK will be about 5 million for each,” CEO Bart De Smet told a conference call on Wednesday.

Northern Europe was battered by hurricane strength winds between October 27-29, with Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany bearing the brunt of the damage to property caused mainly by falling trees. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

