Ageas shifts towards car and house insurance

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Belgian-based insurance group Ageas is planning to take on more car and house insurance by 2015 as the life assurance specialist tries to mitigate the effect of low interest rates and regulatory changes.

“We aim to further strengthen our position in emerging markets and to further shift the balance between our underwriting income, fee income and investment income,” Chief Executive Bart De Smet said in a statement on Monday.

“A gradual increase in the relative proportion of non-Life activities will be instrumental in reaching this objective.”

Ageas is planning to raise to 40 percent the proportion of its portfolio in non-life assurance by 2015. Earlier this month it said it had agreed to buy the British non-life insurance business of France’s Groupama as part of this change.

At the end of the first half, about 70 percent of Ageas’s insurance inflows came from life assurance operations, with the remaining about 30 percent coming from non-life, which includes car and house insurance. (Reporting By Ben Deighton. Editing By Sebastian Moffett.)