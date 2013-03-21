FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ageas Hybrid Financing says new financing condition to the tender offer is fulfilled
March 21, 2013 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas Hybrid Financing says new financing condition to the tender offer is fulfilled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Ageas Hybrid Financing SA : * Regulated information - Ageas Hybrid Financing (AHF) announces confirmation that

the new financing condition to the tender offer is fulfilled * On March 6, AHF announced intention to invite holders of 500 mln euro 5.125 percent perpetual securities for purchase for cash * On March 14, AHF announced the tender offer had final acceptance of 163.6 million euros * Following the settlement today by AG Insurance SA/NV of the issue of the New Securities in an amount of $550 million at an initial interest rate of 6.75 percent (to be reset every 6 years), AHF announces that the New Financing Condition has been fulfilled. * Settlement of the purchase price and the accrued interest payment is expected to take place on 22 March 2013. After settlement of the Offer, 336.4 million euros of the securities will remain outstanding.

