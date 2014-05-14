FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ageas says Q1 net profit at 30 mln euros
#Financials
May 14, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas says Q1 net profit at 30 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Ageas SA :

* Group combined ratio at 102.6 pct (versus 98.9 pct), impacted by weather events in the UK

* Q1 insurance net profit of 145 mln euros (versus. 157 mln euros)

* Q1 group net profit of 30 mln euros (versus. 293 mln euros)

* Insurance solvency at 209 pct; group solvency ratio at 213 pct

* Shareholders’ equity of 9.0 bln euros or 39.99 euros per share (versus. 8.5 bln euros end 2013 or 37.65 euros per share)

* CEO says we will concentrate in particular on getting non-life profitability back on track. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

