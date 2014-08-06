FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ageas, BNP Paribas to buy remaining stake in UBI Assicurazioni
#Financials
August 6, 2014 / 5:52 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ageas, BNP Paribas to buy remaining stake in UBI Assicurazioni

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Ageas SA :

* Ageas and BNP Paribas Cardif have agreed with UBI Banca to acquire remaining 50 pct - 1 share in share capital of UBI Assicurazioni

* Deal value of 75 million euros subject to a closing adjustment

* On completion, BNP Paribas Cardif and Ageas will jointly own 100 pct of UBIA with Ageas Holding 50 pct + 1 share, and BNP Paribas Cardif 50 pct - 1 share

* Transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
