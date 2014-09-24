FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian fund manager AGF's profit rises 46 pct
#Market News
September 24, 2014

Canadian fund manager AGF's profit rises 46 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Canadian fund manager AGF Management Ltd reported a more than 46 percent jump in profit, helped by a fall in expenses.

The company’s net income from continuing operations rose to C$14.8 million ($13.37 million), or 17 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$10.1 million, or 11 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier. (1 US dollar = 1.1071 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

