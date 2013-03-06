FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agfa operating profit up due to savings, price hikes
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
March 6, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Agfa operating profit up due to savings, price hikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Belgian industrial printers and medical imaging firm Agfa-Gevaert said on Wednesday its 2012 operating profit rose nearly 8 percent as cost savings and price hikes helped offset the impact of more expensive raw materials.

The company, a former camera film maker which has diversified into digital printing, is still heavily exposed to the price of silver as that is used to make the light sensitive parts of films.

Agfa, which now specialises in hospital imaging systems and top-end printers for publishers and newspapers, said its full-year recurring operating profit rose to 139 million euros ($181.1 million), compared with 129 million euros last time. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.