Industrial inkjet, medical IT boost Agfa's Q3 sales

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging technology group Agfa-Gevaert posted better-than-expected sales in the third quarter, supported by growth in medical IT applications and industrial inkjet printing, the group said on Wednesday.

Sales for the third quarter grew 6.5 percent to 766 million euros ($973.66 million), above the 726 million expected in a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

The group also made a smaller than expected net loss, while its recurring operating profit was in line with consensus. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)