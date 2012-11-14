FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Industrial inkjet, medical IT boost Agfa's Q3 sales
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 14, 2012 / 6:56 AM / in 5 years

Industrial inkjet, medical IT boost Agfa's Q3 sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging technology group Agfa-Gevaert posted better-than-expected sales in the third quarter, supported by growth in medical IT applications and industrial inkjet printing, the group said on Wednesday.

Sales for the third quarter grew 6.5 percent to 766 million euros ($973.66 million), above the 726 million expected in a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

The group also made a smaller than expected net loss, while its recurring operating profit was in line with consensus. ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.