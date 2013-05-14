FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Agfa Q1 profits fall as printing customers feel economic pinch
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 14, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Agfa Q1 profits fall as printing customers feel economic pinch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 14 (Reuters) - Belgian imaging group Agfa-Gevaert reported lower profits in the first quarter of 2013, as businesses spent less on printed advertising and customers postponed investments.

Core profit in the group’s Graphics unit, which makes plates for industrial printers, fell 21.8 percent in the first quarter.

This was partially offset by a strong result at Agfa’s Specialty Products unit, which makes high-end products for printing and photography applications, where the group managed to cut costs.

Overall, recurring core profit fell 4.7 percent in the first quarter to 41 million euros. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.