Lower costs and one-off gain lifts Agfa Q2
August 28, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Lower costs and one-off gain lifts Agfa Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics group Agfa posted a sharply improved net result in the second quarter, aided by lower production costs and a one-off gain from closing a medical plan in the United States.

The sharpest rise in profitability came at its specialty products unit, where the group made better use of its production capacity.

Overall, Agfa made a net profit of 23 million euros ($30.8 million) in the second quarter, sharply up from the 2 million in the previous year. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by John O‘Donnell)

