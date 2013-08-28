Lower costs and one-off gain lifts Agfa Q2

BRUSSELS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Belgian graphics group Agfa posted a sharply improved net result in the second quarter, aided by lower production costs and a one-off gain from closing a medical plan in the United States.

The sharpest rise in profitability came at its specialty products unit, where the group made better use of its production capacity.

Overall, Agfa made a net profit of 23 million euros ($30.8 million) in the second quarter, sharply up from the 2 million in the previous year. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by John O‘Donnell)