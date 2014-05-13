FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Agfa posts Q1 net result of 1 mln euro; reiterates medium-term target
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 13, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Agfa posts Q1 net result of 1 mln euro; reiterates medium-term target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Agfa-Gevaert Nv :

* Group revenue impacted by weakness in emerging markets and by currency effects

* Gross profit margin increased year-on-year, in spite of impact of strike

* Q1 net result improved year-on-year to 1 mln euro

* CEO says believe the first half of the year 2014 will continue to show a soft business environment

* CEO says stick to our medium term target of delivering a double digit recurring EBITDA percentage

* Q1 recurring EBITDA(*) 34 million euros versus 41 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.