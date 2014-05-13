BRIEF-Agfa posts Q1 net result of 1 mln euro; reiterates medium-term target

May 13 (Reuters) - Agfa-Gevaert Nv :

* Group revenue impacted by weakness in emerging markets and by currency effects

* Gross profit margin increased year-on-year, in spite of impact of strike

* Q1 net result improved year-on-year to 1 mln euro

* CEO says believe the first half of the year 2014 will continue to show a soft business environment

* CEO says stick to our medium term target of delivering a double digit recurring EBITDA percentage

* Q1 recurring EBITDA(*) 34 million euros versus 41 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: